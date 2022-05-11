WYSO Morning News Update: Remains of Korean War soldier returned home; cannabis advocates file lawsuit against Ohio lawmakers
Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 11, 2022:
- Map petitions file motion for contempt
(Statehouse News Bureau) — Groups that have been challenging maps produced by the Ohio Redistricting Commission want members to explain why they should not be held in contempt of court. The motions were filed just days after the commission failed to comply with another court-ordered deadline. For the third time since February members of the commission are being asked to explain why they should not be held in contempt. The Ohio Organizing Collaborative is among the petitioners filing the contempt motion. They say the commission is "thwarting the expressed will of the people" who overwhelmingly approved anti-gerrymandering laws in 2015. The Ohio Supreme Court ordered the commission to adopt a new set of maps on May 6. Instead, the commission resubmitted already rejected maps. Republicans on the commission say the state can only hit the deadlines for an August 2 primary if they use the resubmitted, unconstitutional plan. That’s an argument disputed by the challengers and Democratic redistricting commissioners.
- Local Korean War soldier remains buried in Dayton
(WYSO) — Chauncy (William) J. Sharp of Fairborn was a soldier killed in the Korean War. Now, after more than fifty years, he is finally coming home. Sharp's remains were not identified until 2020 using the help of high-tech DNA analysis. More than 7,500 American soldiers who fought in the Korean War remain unaccounted for. Sharp’s remains are scheduled to be buried at Dayton National Cemetery on May 20.
- National conference on health equity
(WKSU) — People from around the country are gathering in Cleveland this week for a health equity conference, talking about issues like food insecurity, gender affirming care, and mental health equity. Tashawna Otabil is the Chief Diversity Officer at TriHealth in Cincinnati. She said they're focused on making their physician staff and leadership more diverse. She'd like to see more discussions about how to change things, not just awareness of the issue. "We're not doing a lot of discussion about how to solve for that, so I'm really hoping to get some best practices and other techniques on really how to address the issues that are really impacting our communities," Otabil said. The conference takes place through tomorrow and is the first in-person American Hospital Association conference since the pandemic started.
- Victim assistance conference
(WYSO) — Tuesday was the second day of the “Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance. ”It’s an annual event for victim advocates put on by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Yesterday’s session focused on the lingering impacts of the 2019 Oregon District shooting. It’s been almost three years since the mass shooting in the Oregon District claimed nine lives. Sandy Hunt is the Director of the Victim and Witness Division of the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. She and her team provided support to the people who were impacted by the mass shooting. “It involved a lot of agency collaboration. We also faced a lack of resources. The mass shooting only lasted 32 seconds, but the aftermath continues," Hunt said. Other presenters spoke about the ongoing challenge of providing trauma informed mental health care in the underserved communities who were affected by the massacre. The theme of the conference was “A Celebration of Resiliency.”
- Former NBA player and Dayton native shot and killed
(Dayton Daily News) — Reports say that former NBA player and Dayton-area high school basketball standout, Adreian Payne was shot on Monday morning in Florida. Orange County officers arrested a 29- year old at the scene of the shooting on suspicion of first degree murder. Other details of the shooting are still being investigated. Payne played high-school basketball at Jefferson Highschool southwest of Dayton. He went on to play college basketball at Michigan State University where he led the team in blocked shots. He played professionally for the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and for many professional teams in other countries.
- Cannabis advocates sue Ohio lawmakers
(WSYO) — Ohio cannabis advocates have filed a lawsuit against Ohio lawmakers. The lawsuit alleges that lawmakers are unjustly delaying a vote on a recreational adult cannabis use initiative until 2023. Lawmakers say the advocates did not file their initiative in time to make it eligible for the 2022 legislative session. Cannabis is currently legal for medical use in the state.