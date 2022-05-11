WYSO Evening News Update: Lawsuit filed against Lebanon, Ohio over abortion ban; Steve Dackin picked as superintendent of Ohio schools
Here is your WYSO Evening News Update for May 11, 2022 with Jerry Kenney:
- Adreian Payne death investigation
(Dayton Daily News) — An investigation on the death of Former NBA player and Dayton-area high school basketball standout, Adreian Payne, is still underway. Payne was shot on Monday morning in Florida. Orange County officers arrested a 29-year old at the scene of the shooting on suspicion of first-degree murder. Payne played basketball at Jefferson High School in Dayton. He went on to play college basketball at Michigan State University where he led the team in blocked shots. Payne played professionally for the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and for professional teams in other countries.
- Dackin picked as superintendent
(Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio’s public school system has a new chief. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports - the man who got the job had been working on finding someone for the job.
- Suit filed against Lebanon, Ohio over abortion ban law
(Statewide News Bureau) — A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Lebanon over its new law that prevents abortions from being performed within its borders. There are no abortion clinics in Lebanon and none planned there but Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the law is being challenged for another reason.
- Five Rivers Health Centers opens new facility
(WYSO) — This morning, Five Rivers Health Centers held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their Edgemont campus in Dayton. Center representatives say the new facility will offer a variety of comprehensive health care services. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. was there and said it's difficult for many in the area to afford health care services. (ut the new facility will offer care regardless of ability to pay. “This is very, very, very special to this community. This is a really, really, big step in the right direction," Mims said. The mayor also noted that because the facility was funded by donations and loans, taxpayers won’t have to foot the bill.