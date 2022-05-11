© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: Lawsuit filed against Lebanon, Ohio over abortion ban; Steve Dackin picked as superintendent of Ohio schools

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT
Five Rivers Health Centers Ribbon Cutting
Claire Myree
/
WYSO
Five Rivers Health Centers officials say they hope to eliminate hurdles preventing equity in healthcare.

Here is your WYSO Evening News Update for May 11, 2022 with Jerry Kenney:

  • Dackin picked as superintendent
    (Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio’s public school system has a new chief. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports - the man who got the job had been working on finding someone for the job.
  • Suit filed against Lebanon, Ohio over abortion ban law
    (Statewide News Bureau) — A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Lebanon over its new law that prevents abortions from being performed within its borders. There are no abortion clinics in Lebanon and none planned there but Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the law is being challenged for another reason.
  • Five Rivers Health Centers opens new facility
    (WYSO) — This morning, Five Rivers Health Centers held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their Edgemont campus in Dayton. Center representatives say the new facility will offer a variety of comprehensive health care services. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. was there and said it's difficult for many in the area to afford health care services. (ut the new facility will offer care regardless of ability to pay. “This is very, very, very special to this community. This is a really, really, big step in the right direction," Mims said. The mayor also noted that because the facility was funded by donations and loans, taxpayers won’t have to foot the bill.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Statewide NewsGovernment & PoliticsEducationHealthPublic HealthNBAOhio Department of EducationWYSO Evening News Update
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
See stories by Desmond Winton-Finklea