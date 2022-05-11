Five Rivers Health Centers held ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for new Edgemont facility

Chief Executive Officer of Five Rivers Health Centers Gina McFarlane-El, passed out huge scissors to her colleagues and board members as they prepared to cut the ribbon in the opening ceremony for Five Rivers Health Centers’ Edgemont Campus.

Also participating in the ribbon-cutting was Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. In his speech at the event, he described the facility as a “step in the right direction” for providing much needed resources to a community in need of affordable health care.

The facility will offer comprehensive health care services including dental care, women’s health, sports medicine, eye care, and primary care.

Five Rivers Health Centers is a non-profit health center that specializes in providing quality healthcare services to low-income patients in the Dayton area. Since being founded in 2011, the organization now has 9 locations throughout the Miami Valley area.

“We saw a great need for health services in the Edgemont community,” Dwight Brown, a member of Five River Health Centers’ board of directors said. “Many patients were having to travel long distances for their health needs.”

The facility is accepting new patients.