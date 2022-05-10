WYSO Evening News Update: Local tornado survivor program receives national recognition; help for first-time home buyers
Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 10, 2022:
- Local tornado survivor program receives national award
(Dayton Daily News) — A housing support program that was created in the aftermath of the Dayton Memorial Day tornadoes has received national recognition. The Tornado Survivor Pathways to Home Ownership Program was awarded the 2022 Innovative Project of the Year by the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. The 2019 tornado outbreak left thousands of people and families in the Dayton area without any shelter, and many of those victims were from vulnerable communities. The Program helped people affected by the tornadoes become homeowners. Houses have also been built on donated property. And the construction is funded by private, nonprofit and governmental funding. 52 home buyers have applied for the program, and the first homeowner just closed on her new house. May 19 is the third anniversary of the tornado outbreak.
- Bill to limit sales to corporations
(Statehouse News Bureau) — First time buyers have been reporting trouble finding homes to buy in the current real estate market. A state lawmaker is sponsoring a bill he thinks could help the situation by making it tougher for corporations to buy homes in bulk.
- Map petitions file motion for contempt
(Statehouse New Bureau) — Groups that have been challenging maps produced by the Ohio Redistricting Commission want members to explain why they should not be held in contempt of court. The motions were filed just days after the commission failed to comply with a court-ordered deadline.
- State and local officials met discuss to House Bill 563
(WYSO) — The Ohio House State and Local Government Committee met this morning. One of the bills discussed, House Bill 563, centers around local governments and regulation of short-term properties like Airbnbs.