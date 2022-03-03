Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority recaps successful year despite pandemic

When port authorities in Ohio were created nearly 60 years ago, their focus was on maritime commerce. Today, they’ve evolved into economic development engines for over 60 cities, counties and townships across the state.

The Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority says despite the pandemic, in 2021 they were able to help fund some major projects.

I recently spoke to Joseph Geraghty, the organization’s executive director, who talks about the group's origins, mission and the role they play in the region’s economic future.

Hear the full interview below:

Joseph M. Geraghty Executive Director of Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority speaks about their responsibilities.

The port Authority says last year they funded over $23 million in building and renovation projects in Dayton. And they collaborated with the Greater Cincinnati Port Authority to provide another $16 million in bond support for other projects.

Joseph Geraghty is the organization’s executive director. He says the Miami Valley has a lot to offer businesses.

“I think our region is very welcoming. I think our region continues to be as service-oriented as possible. We want to work with, and we want to support diverse points of view and economies to help this whole region thrive,” says Geraghty.

But he also says supply chain issues and rising costs for building materials have put pressure on new development.

And, going forward, Interest rates and market confidence could play a role in the region’s future.

