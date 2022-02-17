Teen could be charged as an adult for Dayton RTA hub shooting

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said he wants a 17-year-old, accused of shooting three people in Dayton, tried as an adult.

On Jan. 18 a fight broke out on an RTA bus parked at the Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center downtown. During the fight, a teen pulled a handgun and began firing inside the bus.

Heck says three people, including the bus driver who tried to break up the fight was shot. He believes the severity of this crime warrants a stiffer penalty than the teen would receive as a juvenile.

“We're not talking about taking something or stealing.," Heck said at a press conference on Monday. "We're talking about serious crimes and we're talking about felony crimes. In this particular case, the defendant showed absolutely no concern for the safety of others."

Two juveniles were charged following the shooting. One teen was charged with tampering with evidence. The alleged shooter is charged with six counts of felonious assault, and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence.

