Three local Disc Golf courses rank among top 100 in the world

Three near-by Disc Golf courses rate in the top one hundred in the world. That’s according to user ratings on UDisc, a mobile app used by hundreds of thousands of disc golfers.

Idlewild in Northern Kentucky ranks 15th. And Caesar Ford Park in Xenia, and Echo Valley Disc Golf Course in Waynesville rank 66th and 67th. All three courses are free and open to the public.

UDisc says there are over thirteen thousand courses in eighty countries across the world.