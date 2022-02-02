© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

ODOT projects open for public comment

By Jerry Kenney
Published February 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
Other proposals include the Troy-Sidney Road bridge replacement in Miami County, and a bridge Replacement on State Route 29 in Mechanicsburg.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking the public to comment on several projects that have been proposed in Champaign, Miami, and Montgomery counties.

Montgomery County Residents can comment on a proposed two-way cycle track on West Third Street, between Robert Drive and Ludlow Street. The track is intended to allow more access to cyclists and would require the removal of one eastbound lane.

The project would begin in Spring or Summer of 2024.

Comments should be submitted by Monday, February 28, 2022. Feedback can be submitted at 937-497-6721. ODOT’s District 7 includes nine counties overall.

You can find more information on ODOT’s website.

Jerry Kenney
