Safe Routes to School funding applications are open for 2022

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) continues to fund projects that promote safety for kids who bike or walk to school.

The agency is taking applications for infrastructure projects like pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements. Funding for programs that promote walking and biking to school safely is also available.

In total ODOT has $4 million dollars available. It’s open to local governments, schools, health, or park districts, and non-profit organizations.

Application guidelines can be found here on the Ohio Department of Transportation website.