© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Safe Routes to School funding applications are open for 2022

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published January 13, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST
One example is a project in Eaton that included multiple pedestrian related improvements associated with the Eaton Community Schools School Travel Plan including the installation of signage, high visibility crosswalk markings, and other measures to improve crosswalk safety.
One example is a project in Eaton that included multiple pedestrian related improvements associated with the Eaton Community Schools School Travel Plan including the installation of signage, high visibility crosswalk markings, and other measures to improve crosswalk safety.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) continues to fund projects that promote safety for kids who bike or walk to school.

The agency is taking applications for infrastructure projects like pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements. Funding for programs that promote walking and biking to school safely is also available.

In total ODOT has $4 million dollars available. It’s open to local governments, schools, health, or park districts, and non-profit organizations.

Application guidelines can be found here on the Ohio Department of Transportation website.

Tags

Local and Statewide NewsDepartment of TransportationODOTEducationSafety
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney