RTA temporarily reduces services as COVID causes driver shortage, lowers ridership

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is temporarily reducing bus services because the COVID pandemic has created a driver shortage and lower ridership.

RTA Dayton says weekday buses will operate according to their Saturday schedule. So routes will remain the same but run less often.

Chief Executive Officer, Bob Ruzinsky, says, on Wednesday, almost a 3rd of the company's workforce needed to maintain their bus routes were absent.

“The last thing we want is for customers to be waiting out in the cold for a bus that never comes," he said. "So, by reducing our services to a Saturday schedule, we can operate with fewer operators. All the routes will run and everybody will eventually get their destinations. They just need to readjust their schedules.”

The service reductions began on Monday Jan. 10, 2022 for all but routes 22, 43, 55 and the Flyer.

You can find more information at the RTA website.