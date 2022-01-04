Dayton City Commission swears in new mayor and city commissioners

As of Monday, the City of Dayton has a new mayor. In a packed auditorium at the Dayton Metro Library, community members and leaders gathered to witness the oath of office of Mayor Jeffrey Mims and new Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss.

In a speech after his swear-in, Mims acknowledged there are still challenges ahead of the pandemic as it continues to sweep across the country. A former Dayton School Board president and community leader, he said one of his priorities will be investing in high quality education for young Daytonians.

“We need to give our young learners the resources and help them navigate through the mazes of life,” Mims said. “As mayor, this will be a key focus of mine; propelling our community to help our children live up to their full potential in this post-pandemic world.”

Some of Mims other priorities include continuing his work on improving community relations with the police.

In reference to a recent Ohio state legislature policy that allows Ohioans who work from home to pay income tax in the city they live in, Mims added his tenure will focus on the city's workforce and finding ways to balance the city's budget.

“Now, as jobs shift to remote work, people working from home will begin to pay taxes in the cities where they live,” Mims said. “This comes at a time when we have been turning the corner of addressing some of the impacts of legacy issues that have been caused by decades of disinvestment in this community.”

The city commission also swore-in new Commissioner Turner-Sloss, who had run two times in past elections, she was elected on her third run.

In an impassioned speech about addressing racial and economic inequality within the city, she asked residents to hold her and other Dayton City commissioners accountable.

“I strongly encourage residents to follow the proposed policies and programing. Ask questions and share your concerns, redress your grievances and exercise your voice during commission meetings and other places where justice is being threatened.” Turner-Sloss said.

Sitting commissioner Darryl Fairchild was also sworn in after being re-elected in November.

Mims succeeds former Mayor Nan Whaley who is now campaigning for Ohio’s upcoming 2022 race.

