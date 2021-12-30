© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

A new bill would require K-12 schools in Ohio to publish books, lesson plans for students online

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published December 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST

A Republican state lawmaker is ready to introduce a bill that he says would increase accountability of K-12 schools by requiring them to post curriculum and lesson plans online. S

Rep. Brett Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville) says his bill would require schools to post curriculum, reading material, and lesson plans on their websites. But he says it’s not in response to the teaching of what Republicans have called “critical race theory” or divisive racial issues.

“It’s more about transparency and allowing parents to be empowered to make decisions for their children and ultimately to compare and contrast school districts and school choice.”

Rep. Brett Hillyer, Ohio House of Representatives
Ohio House of Representatives
/
Ohio House of Representatives
Rep. Brett Hillyer, Ohio House of Representatives

Schools are already legally required to provide parents with this information if requested. But Hillyer says requiring this would make sure it is accessible to all parents and taxpayers. The bill has not yet received a number or been assigned to a committee.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Local and Statewide NewsStatewide NewsEducationOhio SchoolsChildren
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
See stories by Jo Ingles