A new bill would require K-12 schools in Ohio to publish books, lesson plans for students online

Rep. Brett Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville) says his bill would require schools to post curriculum, reading material, and lesson plans on their websites. But he says it’s not in response to the teaching of what Republicans have called “critical race theory” or divisive racial issues.

“It’s more about transparency and allowing parents to be empowered to make decisions for their children and ultimately to compare and contrast school districts and school choice.”

Schools are already legally required to provide parents with this information if requested. But Hillyer says requiring this would make sure it is accessible to all parents and taxpayers. The bill has not yet received a number or been assigned to a committee.

