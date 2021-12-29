"I Love West Dayton" launching affordable housing project in 2022

Community group “I Love West Dayton” is launching a housing project called “No Place Like Home” in January. Their goal is to raise one hundred thousand dollars by December of 2023.

The group hopes to acquire and rehabilitate about eight tax-foreclosed homes in West Dayton. They are teaming up with Home Depot, Premier Health and local volunteers to carry out the project.

President Chaz Amos says the team will have six months to get the house up to code. They hope to eventually refurbish about 15 homes.

In the past, the group has mainly focused on neighborhood cleanups, but Amos says this project will help people in need of housing. The group is looking to help veterans, unhoused and lower-income families.

“All these overpasses and bridges you have to climb over to try and get property not just in Dayton but West Dayton specifically,” Amos said. “So I'm like, ‘there has to be something more substantial that I can do to contribute to beautification outside of cleaning up.”

I Love West Dayton will host a fundraiser brunch on January 29, to help purchase the first home sometime in February.