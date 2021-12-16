Cleveland Browns Quarterback, Head Coach And 6 Others Test Positive For COVID

A day after placing eight players on the Covid list, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield have also tested positive, along with five other players and a coach.

Defensive players John Johnson, Troy Hill, Malik McDowell, and Ifeadi Odenigbo were placed on the main rosters' covid list with Mayfield. 11 starters and Stefanski will miss Saturday's game unless they test negative twice beforehand.

The team said Stefanski is feeling fine, fully vaccinated, has received a booster, and immediately self-isolated when getting the test results. Special teams coach Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt taking over playcalling if Stefanski remains out.

The NFL has not discussed moving Saturday's game, but significant changes to protocols are reportedly being discussed with the players union. Stefanski missed Cleveland's playoff win over Pittsburgh nearly one year ago due to Covid.

