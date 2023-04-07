Welcome Stadium renovations on track

Dayton Public Schools owns Welcome Stadium and the system is overseeing the estimated $41 million project. High schools use the stadium for their football season. It’s also a popular venue for track and field — especially district and statewide competitions. The new track and field turf has been installed and new markings have been added to the field for soccer and lacrosse.

The 11,000 seat facility first opened in 1949. Over the decades, minor areas have been upgraded but nothing as large as the current project. Some improvements the school board really wanted include new handrails running up the stadium stairs. Also, ADA accessible seating for spectators using wheelchairs.

An addition Board member William Smith said it was intentional and supports a broader community.

“If you had wheelchair needs you had to sit down on the sideline where you didn’t have good sight lines, you couldn’t sit with the rest of your family,” Smith explained. “This is a community venue. We want the entire community not only to come out but to feel valued when they come out.”

DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli and school board members signed a beam — the last framing pieces for the upper press box. It was then hoisted up and bolted into place. Lolli is thrilled to give athletes an upgraded performance space.

“I believe in our students and they deserve what we can offer with this new facility,” Lolli stated.

In past years, the Ohio High School Athletic Association used Welcome Stadium for state-wide sports events. Lolli said they’ve reached out to her about returning once all of the renovations are completed.

The concession stands, locker rooms and hall of fame are still under construction. Plus, a new scoreboard is needed. Lolli anticipates everything will be ready for the fall football season.