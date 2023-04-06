Major retailer opens its largest distribution center in Springfield, Ohio

Major retail chain, Gabriel Brothers Inc, has opened a new distribution center in Clark County, Ohio. The company, also known as Gabe’s, says this site is now its largest one. Worth $ 77.5 million, it is also the largest single investment in the company’s history.

The facility, located at PrimeOhio II Industrial Park, is over 870,000 sq. ft. and houses state of the art distribution equipment.

Horton Hobbs IV, the Vice President of Economic Development at Greater Springfield Partnership, said this investment is a strong indicator of Springfield’s economic outlook.

“Gabe's is another one in a long line of recent significant wins for our community in terms of economic growth,” Hobbs said. “It sets the stage for additional investment as companies and investors see our market as one that has a great workforce and one that is an investment grade community.”

Submitted / Gabriel Brothers Inc. Located at the PrimeOhio II Industrial Park at 1801 Prime Parkway, the facility is now Gabe's largest distribution center.

The company said developing this new site was a critical step in its growth, as it will enable it to double its store footprint over the next ten years. Founded in West Virginia in 1961, Gabe's currently has 127 stores in 14 states .

In a press statement, Jason Wolter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Gabe’s said, “This project has exceeded our expectations. We wish to thank the people of Springfield for welcoming us so graciously, as well as our partners who helped us complete this project on time. We look forward to growing alongside this wonderful community.”

The project is expected to bring 800 jobs to Springfield within the next 5 years. The company is looking for material handlers, packers, sorters, equipment operation, truck drivers, counters, maintenance, administration, supervisors and managers. Over 200 positions are already filled.

“When you see a project like this happen, it's affirmation of the work that partners in our community are doing behind the scenes to create the environment that folks want to live in and businesses want to invest in,” said Horton.