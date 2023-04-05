Six tornadoes hit western Ohio last weekend near Troy and Wapakoneta

Severe storms struck western Ohio this past weekend, with six tornadoes touching down according to a report from the National Weather Service. The strongest, rated an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with estimated winds of 110 MPH, caused injuries at a camping facility just east of Wapakoneta. Two weaker tornadoes were also reported nearby in West Central Ohio at approximately 12:45 a.m on Saturday.

The first of these tornadoes was spotted four miles northwest of St. Marys and traveled for around five miles. The second tornado touched down north of Osgood and traveled for eight miles before lifting two miles northeast of Minster. Both tornadoes were EF0s with maximum winds of 85 MPH and caused minor property damage but no injuries.

weather.gov

Several minutes later, three more weak tornadoes touched down in Miami County around 1:00 a.m. One was a few miles west and north of Pleasant Hill. Another tornado dropped just east of the Darke-Miami County line and traveled south of Pleasant Hill and through the northern section of Troy — including the Miami County Fairgrounds and Paul Duke Park. Several homes were damaged before the twister lifted at Deweese Road.

The third tornado dropped in southeast Preble County and traveled east but lifted just as it entered the western part of West Milton. All three tornadoes in Preble and Miami Counties were EFOs with 80 to 85 MPH winds. No injuries were reported.