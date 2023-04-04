Did you tackle a child on Sunday? Local mall apologizes for easter egg hunt fiasco

Organizers of an easter egg hunt that happened over the weekend at The Greene shopping mall in Beavercreek are apologizing to the community. In a since-deleted viral Facebook post, the mall's management team says they had a difficult time with crowd control at the egg hunt.

They say grown adults pushed children out of the way and that people were knocked over as they searched for the two thousand eggs and close to one hundred prizes that were hidden in the mall's center court area.

The Greene called the behavior of some people at the event absolutely unacceptable and say that many children left the event completely empty-handed.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.