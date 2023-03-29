© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Local and Statewide News

Fairborn City Schools adds naloxone kits to on-hand resources

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
narcan image.jpeg
Greene County Public Health
/
Greene County Public Health
Naloxone can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (heroin, illicit fentanyl, or prescription pain medications). When administered, it blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and quickly restores breathing. For more than 40 years, Naloxone has been safely used by emergency medical professionals.

Last year, more than 50 unintentional overdose deaths were connected to fentanyl in Greene County, Ohio. According to Greene County Public Health educators, this is the result of fentanyl being mixed into the production of illegal drugs.

While Fairborn City Schools have not reported any student overdoses, the system is proactively adding naloxone to its on-hand resources. “It’s like having a first aid kit or AED,” Melody Kingsley, a Greene County Public Health educator who works with Ohio's DAWN Project said. During an overdose, Naloxone temporarily reverses how opioids affect the brain and restores a person’s breathing within minutes.

Authentic_Fentanyl_lethal_dose_pencil.jpg
Greene County Public Health

The school system is adding 20 kits in each of their four buildings' nurse's offices, providing access to 40 doses of naloxone per building. Kingsley considers this medicine as a common sense tool in all emergency response kits.

“Students could get something they don’t know contains fentanyl,” Kingsley said. “It’s 50-times stronger than heroinn— it’s very potent and it takes a small amount.” Kingsley also believes, “I think it will help in an emergency situation to save someone’s life.”

A little more than 4,000 students attend Fairborn City Schools.

“We’re seeing a trend in youth overdoses under 18–more kids are buying pills–a lot of times they’re getting fentanyl one way or the other and not realizing it.” Each building will also have a secure Nalox box in more public areas.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley