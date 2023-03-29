© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Dayton Police asks for public's help in finding missing 9-year-old, Messiah Love

WYSO | By Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published March 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Missing 9-year-old, Messiah Love
Dayton Police Department
Missing: 9-year-old, Messiah Love

The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 9-year-old, Messiah Love.

According to authorities, Love's last known address is 126 Xenia Avenue but he does no longer lives there. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS (2677).

In case of sighting or immediate help, please call 911.

Police have not released any further details about the case.

Desmond Winton-Finklea
