Group of local urban farmers calls on more support from area residents and policymakers

A group of local urban farmers is calling on area residents and policymakers to support farmers amid high food prices.

Food prices are predicted to go up again in 2023 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Right now, prices are nearly 10% higher compared to the same time last year. Although, prices have not risen as sharply month by month compared to earlier last year.

Ahead of the spring growing season, area farmers are asking for support from residents, both as a way to support the local economy and the Miami Valley food system, which has been growing steadily within the last few years.

At a press conference at the Edgemont Solar Garden in Dayton, Ambassador Tony Hall said there needs to be more support for local growers.

“The Miami Valley can create good jobs around healthy food, help the environment and become a more resilient community by supporting our local growers,” Hall said.

Patti Allen, the program coordinator for the BIPOC Farming Network, said support goes a long way — especially for farmers of color.

“Historically they have been marginalized and not had access to the resources that other farmers have had access to, including the support from the USDA,” Allen said. “And right now, because of the astronomical prices of food, I think food independence and being able to grow locally is key right now to addressing that problem.”

Some farmers say support can come from buying locally at Second Street Market, subscribing to local a CSA or lobbying local government to appropriate funding to increase food security.

Although Steve Ross, the executive director of the Greater Edgemont Community Coalition, said for farmers to succeed, there needs to be more awareness around how supporting local farmers leads to a healthier economy and community.

“It's about community, It's about cooperation. And one of the things now, because as we move into the future, food prices are going up so high and they're not coming back down. So with that being said, we have to understand that we have to take care of ourselves,” Ross said.

One of the county’s responses to address food insecurity was to establish the Montgomery County Food Equity Coalition in 2019. The coalition is a local initiative with a mission to connect government agencies and nonprofits to increase food access and decrease food waste locally.

The City of Dayton has also invested money from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to underserved communities.

Most recently, the city announced $500,000 for a community aquaponics garden in Edgemont. The city also awarded over $2 million in grants toward the planned Homefull affordable housing and farm project, which is expected to break ground later in March.

