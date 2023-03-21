Absentee ballots mailed to Ohio's overseas citizens

Ohioans serving overseas in the military will soon get their absentee ballots. They’re for the upcoming May 2 primary election.

Across our state, county boards of elections have mailed Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act ballots. They have 46 days to return their ballots to their respective county board of election.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose encourages any eligible overseas voter with questions about the process to visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website at FVAP.gov for more information.

LaRose says the military also provides help to soldiers unsure of the process.

“Each unit has an individual called a voting assistance officer–it’s an additional duty,” LaRose explained. “They work to make sure their overseas personnel have access to internet capability and printers.”

LaRose says overseas Ohioans don't have to wait for the mail and can get their ballot faster.

"One of the other great things that overseas voter can do, is receive their ballot via email. You then have to print it. You still have to sign it and return it. It cuts down on that mail-transit time," LaRose said. Go to VoteOhio.gov to download the Federal Post Card Application, check their voter registration status, find their polling location, view their sample ballot and track the status of their absentee ballot.

You can also call the Ohio Secretary of State’s office at 614-466-2585, or e-mail him directly at Frank@OhioSoS.gov. Secretary LaRose is a U.S. Special Forces Green Beret combat veteran and current member of the U.S. Army Reserve.

Every absentee ballot must be signed and postmarked no later than Election Day, May second. UOCAVA ballots may be returned by U.S. Postal Service, APO/FPO System, diplomatic pouch or another delivery service such as UPS or FedEx, or in person.

Ballots must arrive at their respected board of elections office no later than May 6.