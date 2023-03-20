The Hub Powered by PNC celebrates second anniversary, plans to expand

The Hub at the Dayton Arcade is marking its second anniversary. Supported by PNC, it is a joint venture of the University of Dayton and the Dayton Entrepreneurs' Center.

The Hub was converted from a once-abandoned space at the historic Dayton Arcade.

Now, it has 72 private offices and 130 member companies who use the co-working office space. Over 400 students from UD and Sinclair College take design and marketing classes there weekly.

The Hub also has resources for entrepreneurs, including from organizations like Launch Dayton, the Ohio Department of Small Business Development Center and Greater West Dayton Incubator.

Vincent Lewis, the President of The Hub, said there is a growing need for more space. With growing engagement, there are plans to expand.

“We're building that space out with 46 new private offices that will add to our private office inventory” Lewis said. “So we're very excited about that and it's quite honestly the capacity we need as we continue to grow.”

The renovated third floor will open this summer, and will include 14,000 additional square feet with classroom space and a 100 seat event space.

“We feel very fortunate to have been able to receive some earmarks to build out of our third floor space and actually needing that space and we've gotten great community support,” Lewis said.