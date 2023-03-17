© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Dayton City Commissioners accept $700,000 bridge settlement

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 17, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT
Keowee.jpg
Chris Welter
/
WYSO
Dayton City Commissioners accepted $700,000 bridge settlement from the Eagle Bridge Company. The company is accused of causing river bank erosion that resulted in a 36-inch water main break. The break happened in February 2019.

Wednesday night, Dayton City Commissioners voted to accept a $700,000 settlement from the Eagle Bridge Company. The Sidney based contractor was hired by the Montgomery County engineer to build the new Keowee Street bridge over the Great Miami River.

In the lawsuit, Dayton alleged Eagle Bridge Company's construction and design of the bridge resulted in massive erosion of the riverbank causing the city's 36-inch main water line to become dislodged. On February 13, 2019, more than 400,000 Montgomery County residents lost water service.

Michael Powell is the director of Dayton’s department of water. He said this settlement sends a clear message to other contractors.

“The city of Dayton expects for our staff to perform quality work and we naturally expect that of our vendors as well. So the city will look to recoup costs of damages from those who caused them,” Powell said. “We'll continue to do that in order to protect our ratepayers.”

Dayton has about 800 miles of water main lines.

