Dayton's Big Hoopla is back, bringing millions of dollars to the region

Eight college men’s basketball teams are competing this week at the University of Dayton Arena. The First Four games brings basketball fans together at UD Arena for the NCAA basketball tournament.

These events are organized by The Big Hoopla, an Ohio non-profit formed to organize NCAA First Four games in the Dayton region. The hoopla is estimated to bring nearly 5 million dollars annually to the region.

Sarah Spies, the president of the Big Hoopla Local Organizing Committee, said these games are a source of pride for Dayton.

“First four have always been in Dayton since inception and we fill the arena,” Spies said. “We want to showcase what a beautiful and friendly and especially basketball passionate community we are.”

The Big Hoopla is a partnership between Dayton’s businesses, the community and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Through local support and sponsorship, the Hoopla Ticket program has donated over 100,000 tickets to service people and their families since 2012.

Retired Airman Thomas J Owen, also a member of the organizing committee, said the Hoopla shows the strong partnership between the community and the base.

“ What the committee is looking for is for the nation to see Dayton stepping forward,” Owen said. “It’s a great place to live, work, and the partnership that the community has with the uniformed and civilian members of our military here in this area is second to none.”

Over the weekend, the organizing committee hosted the Big Hoopla Stem Challenge and Big Hoopla 4 Miler.