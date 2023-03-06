Cleanup underway in Clark Co after Norfolk Southern derailment

In Springfield Township — crews are busy cleaning up after a Norfolk Southern train derailment near State Route 41. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Men driving huge, mud splattered yellow backhoes and front loaders are navigating around massive overturned Norfolk Southern rail cars.

Saturday just before 5 p.m., almost 30 of the train’s 212 cars jumped the track at the railroad crossing on Gateway Boulevard above the Clark County Fairgrounds. The train was traveling from Bellview, Ohio to Birmingham, Alabama.

According to Clark County Emergency Services, no one was injured. The Ohio EPA says no hazardous materials spilled onto the ground nor escaped into the air. Director Ann Vogel wants area residents to know her team is closely monitoring all activities.

“We will be on site ensuring that as cars are removed by Norfolk Southern that the soil is not impacted under the ground until the clean up is complete,” Vogel explained.

Two of the empty, damaged cars previously held diesel exhaust fluid. Another two had carried an industrial water solution. Vogel said none of the materials are hazardous. A month ago, February 3, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine Ohio — sending toxic chemicals into the air and soil and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

Clean up is still underway.

Kraig Barner is the general manager of operations for Norfolk Southern. He said the company is committed to working with state and county hazmat teams.

“Safety is our number one priority. We’ll take what we learn from the derailment and change what we need to,” Barner stated. “I will say that derailments of this type for our company are actually on the decline.”

Meanwhile, State Senator Bernie Willis said he’s personally concerned that in the past few months — Norfolk Southern trains have derailed five times in Ohio cities.

“I’m literary coming from a Norfolk Southern family. My dad worked there for a long time and my uncle is an engineer on this line. I knew a lot about the railway for most of my life,” Senator Willis reflected. “It’s concerning to have a rash of multiple events happening at the same time.”

Senator Willis also said Ohio legislators in the senate and in the house are working on bills to create requirements on train companies to further residential safety.

Crews are also digging up old tracks and laying down new ones. While there are detours around the crash site, people do have access to the Prime Ohio Corporate Park.