Kyle Wilson

Kyle was introduced to public radio by his parents who always had WYSO playing in the kitchen throughout his childhood. His dad's love of late-night blues and his mom always groovin' to mid-day music led to his passion for live shows of all varieties. Kyle’s mom heard Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel" on 91.3 many years ago and immediately shared it with the family. Before long, they were traveling around the Midwest to see them live whenever they could.

Kyle was born and raised in Kettering, and after a stint in Cincinnati where he attended College at the University of Cincinnati, he moved back home. His professional background has been in building customer relationships and helping businesses share their messaging. Kyle and his wife Katie reside in Kettering with their three energetic boys. When they are not traveling to different national parks, they enjoy spending time outside or sharing a good meal in the company of friends and family. You might catch Kyle and his family at the Levitt during the summers or dancing at a local live show.

“I am very excited to join the WYSO family and look forward to serving our wonderful community through public radio.”

