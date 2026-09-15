Eastern Shawnee Tribe elects new chief after 20 years

Eastern Shawnee tribal citizens elected Chris Samples to lead the tribe in the election held Sept. 21. Samples most recently served as second chief and won 75 percent of the vote, running only against Shawn Daughtery, a former business committee member.

Samples described himself as a family man of faith who regularly participates in Shawnee traditions in a letter to tribal citizens shared in the tribe's newsletter, Shooting Star. His platform focused on collaboration and continuing to strengthen the Northeast Oklahoma tribe's financial position.

"Our current Business Committee, including myself, has taken a more strategic approach to financial investments and to diversifying our Tribe's portfolio," Samples wrote in the letter . "I'm certainly proud that our Tribe's physical assets have grown considerably, and now it's time to grow our liquidity or cash position as well."

He said he hopes to invest in programs for elders and children, and to cultivate a culture-first environment. He also noted the opportunities for the tribe in their ancestral homelands in the Buckeye State and credited Wallace for laying a strong foundation with officials there.

"She has worked tirelessly with public and state organizations to conduct outreach and teach the history and success of our Tribe, as Ohio is our homeland," Samples said. "I believe there are viable financial resources and opportunities for our Tribe in Ohio in the future."

Samples will serve a four-year term and is scheduled to be sworn in on Sept. 23. Cookies and punch will be served before the business committee meeting to honor Wallace's leadership at 11 a.m.

With Samples currently serving as second chief and set to be sworn in as chief, an election will be held to fill his vacant position. According to the tribe's constitution, "... the Business Committee shall within sixty days call and hold a special election to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term."