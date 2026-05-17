Premier Health CEO to retire, search starts for new leader

Premier Health is searching for a new leader after announcing the planned retirement of its current president and CEO.

Mike Riordan will step down in first quarter of 2027, according to the health system.

Dayton-based Premier operates operates throughout Southwest Ohio. This includes Miami Valley Hospital and its North and South campuses, Atrium Medical Center, Upper Valley Medical Center, more than 130 outpatient and physician locations, CompuNet Clinical Laboratories and Fidelity Health Care.

When hired in 2022, Riordan was the first external candidate to be hired to lead Premier Health.

“His leadership has strengthened our academic mission, elevated the care we provide, and advanced our ability to improve community health. We are deeply grateful for his service and continued leadership," said Jill Wilson, chair of the Premier Health Board of Trustees.

According to a statement from Premier, the health network will hold a national search for its next CEO. Jason Mahoney will serve as chair of the CEO search committee. Committee members also include Premier Health Board Trustees Bob Fair, Shannon Jones, and Jill Wilson, along with Bryan Bucklew representing the Wright State University Board of Trustees.