The heat is on. Cooling shelters are available in Dayton for those in need

Excessive heat is forecasted for the region this week, with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices at or exceeding 100 degrees.

The Dayton Fire Department advises individuals to stay indoors within air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. Those who need to be outdoors this week, seeking shade whenever possible and increasing hydration beyond normal levels is strongly recommended.

People who lack adequate air conditioning can seek shelter in one of three city recreation centers:



Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 W. Third St.

Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Dr.

Several Dayton-area parks have splash pads as a fun way to stay cool. These free spray parks are open every day this week from noon to 8:00 p.m:

Fairview Park - 2262 Elsmore Ave.

Five Oaks Spray Park - 329 Five Oaks Ave.

Mallory Park - 3037 Germantown St.

McIntosh Park - 882 W. Riverview Ave.

Stuart Patterson Spray Park - 238 Baltimore St.

Walnut Hills Spray Park - 2340 Block of Wayne Ave.

Washington Park - 3620 E. Second St.

And as always, be mindful of pets and your elderly neighbors.