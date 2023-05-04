© 2023 WYSO
Government & Politics

School superintendents react to May 2023 Primary results

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published May 4, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT
MadRiver1.jpeg
Mad River School District

In Warren County, the final unofficial election results show voters agreed with the Franklin City School District. Tuesday night, they chose to keep in place a five-year substitute operating levy. Annually, it’ll generate $7.75 million dollars.

Franklin HS Plaza Night
Franklin City Schools
Voters approved Franklin City School's five-year, 13.92-mill substitute operating levy. It will annually generate $7.75 million. Passage means no teachers and staff will be laid off.

According to Superintendent Michael Sander, the passage means no staff layoffs. Instead–his team can focus on their goals.

“One is to maintain high quality, full day kindergarten, we’ve got the construction of new schools coming on board we go in to our new high school in January," Sander explained. "This will also allow us to provide the materials that teachers need to teach their content.” 

However, voters rejected new property taxes levies for Huber Heights, Northmont, Vandalia and Mad River schools.

MadRiver2.jpeg
Mad River School District
Mad River's school levy failed in the May 2023 Primary. As a result, the district must eliminate 12 staff, five teachers and seven general staff members.

Mad River’s levy would have annually generated $1.5 million dollars to run the district. Without these funds, Superintendent Chad Wyen says they’ll forgo new resources including additional student computers and buses. Also teachers will be laid off.

"Five certified staff positions (teachers), seven classified staff members for a total of 12 staff members," Wyen said. "You know it’s a horrible conversation. Our staff is like our family. I’ve been here a long time and I love our staff and it’s very heart breaking to go through this process."

Staff cuts will save the district $925,000 dollars. Wyen hopes to accomplish most through retirement and attrition.

The superintendents whose levies failed say they’ll put them back on the ballot in November 2023.

