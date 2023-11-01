November 7: Ohio voters will decide school taxes, municipal leaders and other issues

Early voting continues for the Nov. 7 election. Ohio has almost 8 million registered voters. The most highly publicized issues voters will see on their ballot are State Issue 1, which addresses whether to enshrine women's reproductive rights, and State Issue 2, which pertains to legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana. There are also several local issues and candidates on the ballot.

School districts in Centerville, Oakwood, Northmont, Milton-Union and Vandalia-Butler are asking voters to approve new school tax levies — most would go toward operating expenses and other improvements. However, for Northmont, Milton-Union and Vandalia-Butler — school officials say passage of their tax levies would reduce budget shortfalls.

Proponents in Northmont want voters to approve an additional 5.5-mill emergency levy expected to generate about $4 million per year for a 10-year period. In May, Northmont voters rejected a proposed property tax levy, which would have raised $5.8 million annually for the school district.

Milton-Union’s 7.62-mill emergency levy would generate about $2 million per year for seven years for the school district. Vandalia-Butler’s school district says the passage of its 4 mill property tax would bring in almost $3 million per year.

Meanwhile, Troy wants more tax dollars to build four new schools for grades preschool through sixth. The district says it needs to replace seven aging buildings.

School tax levies in Yellow Springs, Beavercreek and Waynesville would generate money to renovate and improve current property.

Tipp City and Lebanon voters will decide on simple renewal levies that would keep tax millage the same.

—

Jerry Kenney: Are voters in some of these communities also choosing school board members?

Kathryn Mobley: Yes — contests are happening in almost 30 school districts including Beavercreek, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek, Bethel, Brookville, Centerville, Dayton, Edgewood, Fairborn, Hamilton, Huber Heights, Kettering, Miamisburg, Oakwood, Piqua, Springboro, Tipp City, Troy, Urbana, Wayne, Xenia, Yellow Springs.

Jerry: Kathryn — what about races for municipal leadership?

Mobley: Across the Greater Miami Valley area — there are more than a dozen Mayoral contests — in Beavercreek, Carlisle, Eldorado, Englewood, Fairborn, Miamisburg, Middletown, New Lebanon, New Miami, North Hampton, St. Paris, Trotwood.

Kenney: Isn’t the Trotwood race a rematch?

Mobley: That’s right, Jerry — it’s a rematch between Incumbent Mary McDonald and Vice Mayor Yvette Page. They competed for the city’s Mayoral seat in 2019. At that time, the incumbent was Joyce Sutton Cameron.

Kenney: And in September it took an interesting turn. What was it?

Mobley: Normally, Democratic incumbent candidates who seek the party’s official backing automatically receive 'presumptive endorsement.' However, this can be overturned by a two-thirds vote from party members.Thus, near the end of September — this is what happened among members of the Montgomery County Democratic Party. They revoked presumptive endorsement of McDonald. Instead, the party endorsed Yvette Page. The party also backed Page in 2019 but she lost to McDonald.

Trotwood’s mayoral race will be interesting.

Kenney: What about city council or commission races?

Mobley: There are City Council races — in Dayton — two seats up for grabs. Incumbents Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw are defending against challengers Valerie Duncan and Marcus Bedinger. This body will again be challenged with issues including — affordable housing, neighborhood blight, citizen safety and cultivating a thriving business community.

Beavercreek City Council has three open seats — with 5 candidates competing. Whoever make up the new council — one of the contested topics they will have to face — whether or not to put on next May’s ballot an earned income tax.

Centerville, Kettering each have a four-candidate contest. Five individuals are bidding for Xenia’s four seats. In Huber Heights and Piqua, five candidates are bidding for three seats. Bellbrook has three open seats and three candidates running. Tipp City has 6 candidates vying for three slots.

And there are township races. For example, in Bethel Township — Kama Dick is attempting to unseat incumbent Don Black.In Cedarville, Springfield, Wayne voters will select a trustee.In other communities such as Concord, Dixon, Fairfield — voters will choose a township fiscal officer.

Kenney: Any bench or court positions on the ballots?

Mobley: In Clark County, two candidates are running for the Clark Co Municipal Court Clerk post. There are municipal court judge positions in in Miami, Montgomery and Greene Counties. (Dayton, Kettering, Miamisburg)

Kenney: What do voters need to remember before going to the polls?

Mobley: Go online to VoteOhio.gov, confirm you’re registered and double check your poll location—some have changed. You can also see a sample ballot. Most important…when you check in — you must present a federal or state picture ID before you can vote.

Kenney: WYSO’s News Team will watch all of these and more on November 7th as results come in. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley follows politics and education. Thank you, Kathryn.

Mobley: Anytime, Jerry.