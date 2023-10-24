Ohio joins national defense and innovation hub

Ohio is one of five states to join a national network of defense and innovation hubs. Parallax Advanced Research is based in Beavercreek. This is where the U.S. Department of Defense will house the state’s only Mission Acceleration Center — known as MAC in defense circles.

Parallax will match the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense to Ohio entities that can fulfill these needs. The private, nonprofit focuses on issues related to national security, workforce, technology transition and economic development.

Michael Gessel, Vice President of Federal Government Programs at the Dayton Development Coalition, emphasizes that the MAC will match the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense to Ohio research groups and innovative teams that can fulfill these needs.

"One organization with the defense department needs specialized cables that can be used by different electronic devices," Gessel explained. "The Mission Acceleration Center will help those companies through the difficult process of getting that technology from the labs, into the weapon systems and to the battlefield.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Michael Turner (R-Ohio) credits individuals from both sides of the political aisle for landing the MAC in Ohio.

"This is going to provide a doorway to industries and businesses to do business with the Department of Defense. It’ll enhance our efforts, The Dayton Development Coalition, to grow the defense industry in Ohio," Turner stated. "Also to grow businesses, innovation and investments outside the fence of Wright Patterson Air Force Base so our communities can grow.”

Gessel also notes this will benefit small companies who've been unable to land defense contracts.

"As part of the MAC process we bring in venture capital–we’re tied in with venture capitalists," Gessel said. "It becomes a one stop shop place for technology generators in Ohio to get their wares not only sold to the defense department but then to get it into the hands of the war fighter and into the weapon systems so they can become practical military efforts.”

Parallax is getting a $1.9 million federal grant to fulfill this role. The U-S Department of Defense is also establishing a mission acceleration center in Hawaii, Kansas, Arizona and Washington State.