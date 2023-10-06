Beavercreek zoning law aims to protect Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Beavercreek city council members passed an ordinance last week aimed at discouraging people and companies with bad intentions from buying land near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The city says it’s one of the first in the country to do so.

The ordinance requires people and businesses seeking zoning permits to certify that they aren’t subject to review by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States.

If they are under review by that committee, they must provide additional documentation before the city will issue a permit. The ordinance also outlines a process for monitoring compliance.

The city council took up the issue after participating in an event hosted by the Dayton Development Coalition in Washington D.C. earlier in the year.