Bellefontaine looks to increase income tax by 0.267 percent

The Bellefontaine city council plans to ask voters in November to increase local income taxes, pending approval from the Board of Elections.

Currently, the local income tax is at 1.33 percent but would go up to 1.6 percent if approved.

City leaders want the increase to improve parks. That includes an $8 million investment in a new city pool and $750,000 for updates to Harmon Field Park.

Kristopher Myers is the Superintendent of the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District. He said if approved, it would complement grant money they expect to use toward Harmon Field Park updates.

“We feel like we can get half of that park project covered through grant funding when we have this dedicated funding that we can then better leverage those capital dollars,” he said.

The increase would go into effect on January 1, 2024. This permanent increase would cost a person making $50,000 a year $133.50 more annually in income taxes.