© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Dayton City Commission approves $2.1 million to demolish abandoned houses

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published July 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT
In Wolf Creek and Dayton View, hundreds of homes still stand empty. West Dayton abandoned house tour.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Abandoned homes like this one in Dayton will be torn down to improve blighted neighborhoods.

The Dayton City Commission approved more than $2 million in demolition contracts.

The contracts are part of the federally-funded Dayton Recovery Plan. Initially, 112 buildings will be demolished.

Alpha Demolition will complete demolition work in West Dayton neighborhoods including Carillon, Edgemont, Fairview, Miami Chapel, and Wolf Creek.

Jergens Construction is assigned to North Central neighborhoods including Five Oaks, Hillcrest, Riverdale, Santa Clara, and Southern Dayton View.

Bladecutter’s Lawn Service will demolish structures in focus neighborhoods including Old North Dayton, McCook, MacFarlane, and Twin Towers.

The Dayton Recovery Plan demolition program is part of larger plan to demolish approximately 1,100 structures over several years, with additional funding coming from the City of Dayton general fund and the federal Community Development Block Grant.

Tags
Government & Politics DaytonBlighted Neighborhoods
WYSO Staff
See stories by WYSO Staff