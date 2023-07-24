Dayton City Commission approves $2.1 million to demolish abandoned houses

The Dayton City Commission approved more than $2 million in demolition contracts.

The contracts are part of the federally-funded Dayton Recovery Plan. Initially, 112 buildings will be demolished.

Alpha Demolition will complete demolition work in West Dayton neighborhoods including Carillon, Edgemont, Fairview, Miami Chapel, and Wolf Creek.

Jergens Construction is assigned to North Central neighborhoods including Five Oaks, Hillcrest, Riverdale, Santa Clara, and Southern Dayton View.

Bladecutter’s Lawn Service will demolish structures in focus neighborhoods including Old North Dayton, McCook, MacFarlane, and Twin Towers.

The Dayton Recovery Plan demolition program is part of larger plan to demolish approximately 1,100 structures over several years, with additional funding coming from the City of Dayton general fund and the federal Community Development Block Grant.