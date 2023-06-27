© 2023 WYSO
Food & Agriculture

Invasive box tree moth spotted in Southwest Ohio

WYSO | By Alejandro Figueroa
Published June 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
Adult box tree moth resting on a green leaf. The moth has a white middle section with a brown head and abdomen tip. Their wing span is a little bigger than a quarter. The wings have a thick brown border all the way around.
USDA photo by Hannah Nadel
/
Creative Commons
Adult box tree moths generally have white bodies with a brown head and abdomen tip. Their wings are white and slightly iridescent, with an irregular thick brown border, spanning 1.6 to 1.8 inches.

The invasive box tree moth was spotted in Hamilton and Clermont counties. That’s after a resident submitted a photo of the insect to the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The box tree moth is an invasive pest native to East Asia. Adult moths are nocturnal and have a thick brown border all the way around their wings, with white in the middle. They likes to eat boxwood shrubs.

ODA Chief of Plant Health Division Dan Kenny said the moths do not pose an environmental threat or a threat to agricultural or food production. However, he said they could pose a threat to Ohio nurseries and garden centers.

“Boxwood shrubs are a huge part of Ohio's horticultural industry. They're a major cash crop and a really important commodity for nurseries,” Kenny said. “So, you know, part of our goal is to try to preserve boxwoods as a horticultural species.”

ODA is currently monitoring sites where the moths have been spotted in partnership with the USDA.

Officials are asking residents to look up what box tree moths looks like and learn about the symptoms of a moth damaged boxwood shrub, such as silky webbing on the shrub or yellow or pale green leaves.

If you spot a box tree moth, officials advise you to take a picture and report it to Ohio Department of Agriculture's reporting tool.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Food & Agriculture Southwest Ohio
Alejandro Figueroa
Alejandro Figueroa covers food insecurity and the business of food for WYSO through Report for America — a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Alejandro particularly covers the lack of access to healthy and affordable food in Southwest Ohio communities, and what local government and nonprofits are doing to address it. He also covers rural and urban farming

Email: afigueroa@wyso.org
Phone: 937-917-5943
