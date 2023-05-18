© 2023 WYSO
Education

Central State University President Jack Thomas steps down

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
Dr. Jack Thomas.jpg
Central State University
Dr. Jack Thomas became Central State University ninth president on July 1, 2020. He will step down after his term ends on June 30, 2023.

Central State University President Jack Thomas will not renew his contract.

Monday, he announced plans to step down as university president and become a tenured professor when his contract expires at the end of June.

Thomas’ pending departure comes amid recent controversies including allegations of bullying and belittling women in administrative positions who were later demoted. At least five allege mistreatment.

Two are suing the university, reportedly saying they were unfairly demoted and retaliated against because they were “outspoken Black women.”

The CSU Board of Trustees is currently searching for Thomas' successor.

