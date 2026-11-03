Yellow Springs Schools gets new basketball court named for longtime educator

The Yellow Springs School District is honoring educator John Gudgel with a new basketball court at the Middle and High School.

Gudgel, himself a Yellow Springs Schools alum, has worked at the district for 46 years. He has served as a teacher, principal, counselor, and coach.

His long tenure with the district allowed Gudgel to cross paths with over 2,000 students, including the children and grandchildren of former students.

"It's just so enjoyable to have a legacy that crosses a number of different generations," Gudgel said. "I can't really put it into words."

Yellow Spring Schools Superintendent Megan Winston is one of many people who shares a multigenerational history with Gudgel. When Winston was young, her sister enrolled in Yellow Springs Schools, and was welcomed by then-principal Gudgel. Later, Winston herself served as principal of Dayton Public Schools while Gudgel's granddaughter was enrolled.

Winston said the community chose to honor Gudgel with a basketball court to recognize his contributions as both a teacher and a coach.

Gudgel, who played and coached basketball along with coaching track and field for Yellow Springs School, spoke about the importance of athletics and other co-curricular activities. He said such activities help motivate students to come to school.

"For some kids, coming to school is important, but they come to school because of co-curricular activities," Gudgel said.

The new court is part of a brand-new gymnasium at Yellow Springs Middle and High School. It includes a 9-foot by 16-foot screen scoreboard and a 20 foot copy of Gudgel's autograph printed on the floor. The bleachers will be able to seat about 708 spectators. The floor can also hold an additional 675 seats for special events.

"This will be not only a wonderful venue for Yellow Springs Schools, but it's probably the newest venue in Yellow Springs," Winston said. "We will be able to share this with the community as well."

The new gymnasium was part of a $54 million district wide facilities improvement project. Voters approved funding the project in November 2023. Demolition and construction started early last year. The project also received support from community donors.

The new court will be officially dedicated at a public ceremony on 6 p.m. Nov. 13 before Moonlight Madness Basketball.

