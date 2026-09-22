New evidence-based literacy tutoring center opens in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Educational Service Center is establishing new K-12 literacy tutoring services at its Language and Literacy Center.

The MCESC offers educational services to schools and families across the Dayton area. The Language and Literacy Center, located at 2350 Wilmington Pike in Dayton, offers literacy tutoring and support, including specialized support for students with reading difficulties.

The new services connect students with literacy professionals who can offer structured tutoring, dyslexia evaluations, and other support.

"Through our Language and Literacy Center, we are bringing the expertise of our literacy professionals directly to families and creating another pathway for students to receive high-quality, evidence based support," MCESC Superintendent Shannon Cox said in a statement.

In their press release, MCESC said they align their tutoring and practices with Ohio literacy laws, including state dyslexia requirements. Services are available to students in public school, private school, and homeschool.

Families interested in the new services should schedule a consultation with the center.