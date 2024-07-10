3 local school districts get grants to make streets safer for kids
Three local school districts will get state money to improve safety for students.
The Dayton Public School District will get $500,000 to install a path from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and Louise Troy Elementary School to West Stewart Street and the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton.
Hamilton City Schools is also getting $500,000 to fix sidewalks and add ADA compliant curb ramps, crosswalks, and a retaining wall from Parkamo Avenue to Grand Boulevard.
Fairfield East Elementary School will get just under $492,073 to install a crosswalk and flashing beacon in front of Fairfield East Elementary School.
The district will also lay a new sidewalk along Morris Road and Princeton Drive at Fairfield East Elementary School.
The state is investing more than $8 million in school safety projects in 19 counties.