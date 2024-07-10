© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

3 local school districts get grants to make streets safer for kids

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published July 10, 2024 at 6:01 AM EDT
a blue backpack sitting on a table with school supplies
Pixabay

Three local school districts will get state money to improve safety for students.

The Dayton Public School District will get $500,000 to install a path from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and Louise Troy Elementary School to West Stewart Street and the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton.

Hamilton City Schools is also getting $500,000 to fix sidewalks and add ADA compliant curb ramps, crosswalks, and a retaining wall from Parkamo Avenue to Grand Boulevard.

Fairfield East Elementary School will get just under $492,073 to install a crosswalk and flashing beacon in front of Fairfield East Elementary School.

The district will also lay a new sidewalk along Morris Road and Princeton Drive at Fairfield East Elementary School.

The state is investing more than $8 million in school safety projects in 19 counties.
Tags
Education school
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley