Centerville student wins regional spelling bee

A 13-year-old Centerville girl now advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Aurora Spisak qualified by winning the Wright State University Regional Spelling Bee. Forty-seven spellers from across the Dayton area competed.Spisak clinched the championship with the word–-Orinoco, a South American river.

The competition involved 47 spellers from across the Dayton region and lasted 20 rounds.

The seventh-grader attends Hadley E. Watts Middle School.

The 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee is at the end of May and will host more than 200 elementary and middle school students.

This was the first year that Wright State University has sponsored the regional competition.