© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Centerville student wins regional spelling bee

WYSO
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
This is the first year that Wright State University has sponsored the regional Scripps Spelling Bee.
Wright State University
A 13-year-old Centerville girl now advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Aurora Spisak qualified by winning the Wright State University Regional Spelling Bee

A 13-year-old Centerville girl now advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Aurora Spisak qualified by winning the Wright State University Regional Spelling Bee. Forty-seven spellers from across the Dayton area competed.Spisak clinched the championship with the word–-Orinoco, a South American river.

This is the first year that Wright State University has sponsored the regional Scripps Spelling Bee.
Wright State University
This is the first year that Wright State University has sponsored the regional Scripps Spelling Bee.

The competition involved 47 spellers from across the Dayton region and lasted 20 rounds.

The seventh-grader attends Hadley E. Watts Middle School.

The 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee is at the end of May and will host more than 200 elementary and middle school students.

This was the first year that Wright State University has sponsored the regional competition.
Tags
Education Wright State UniversityCenterville City Schools