Miami University approves $773 million budget for upcoming academic year

Miami University board has approved a $773 million operations budget for the upcoming academic year.

The budget includes a 2% salary increase pool for eligible employees that will be allocated by department heads.

Tuition won’t increase for returning students, but it will rise 2% for incoming students on the main campus, and 4% for regional students.

The University also authorized an increase of 3% for room and 4.5% for board costs for fall 2023 new students.

In other business, the board authorized the conversion of the North Chiller Plant in Billings Hall from Heating Hot Water to geothermal. This conversion will provide geothermal heating and cooling for the buildings located on Oxford’s north campus. The University says it is the next project of its Master Plan and is a major step towards achieving Miami University’s climate commitment.