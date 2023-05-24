Ponitz CTC automotive student wins car for academic excellence

Get good grades, never miss a day of school, and you just may win a car.

That’s exactly what happened to Brianna Clouse.

She is a junior at David H Ponitz Career Technology Center. She entered the school’s In-It-to-Win-It raffle, where students earn tickets for making the honor roll or having perfect attendance. Those tickets are used in a raffle at the end of the school year to win prizes such as TVs, laptops, and gift cards.

Brianna won the grand prize — a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that was refurbished by Ponitz CTC automotive pathway students.

The irony is that Brianna is in the school’s automotive program. She says that she’s been working on cars since age 11. She now heads the pit crew for her brother who races, and would like to open up her own automotive service business.

Brianna also won a certificate for free driver’s education classes to learn how to drive the car she just won.