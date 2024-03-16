Jury convicts two of murdering Dayton detective

A jury has convicted two men accused in the 2019 killing of a Dayton detective.

Court documents say Nathan Goddard shot Dayton DEA Detective Jorge Del Rio in November 2019 while executing a search warrant.

Goddard was convicted of murdering a federal law enforcement officer while performing official duties, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

Goddard and Cahke Cortner was also convicted of federal narcotics, drug trafficking, and firearm crimes. Cortner also faces up to life in prison.

A third defendant, Lionel Combs III, pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug premises. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Law enforcement found 10 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, 50 to 60 pounds of marijuana, guns, and more than $55,000 in cash in the home the defendants were using.

The trial began on Feb. 26 at the Federal Courthouse in Dayton.

