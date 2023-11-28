Huber Heights ransomware update: income tax online; water billing system repairs almost completed

Huber Heights City Hall says it continues to recover from a ransomware attack that happened on November 12.

The City says the Income Tax Division is now back up and running.

The Water Department’s billing and payment system is expected to be fully operational by today (November 28). Late penalties or disconnections have been suspended through the end of November.

The City says its IT Department will be wiping and restoring every city device that was on the network.

Meanwhile, the forensics team is still looking to see what data was breached, and will notify anyone whose identity was stolen.