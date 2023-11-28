© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Huber Heights ransomware update: income tax online; water billing system repairs almost completed

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published November 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST
City of Huber Heights

Huber Heights City Hall says it continues to recover from a ransomware attack that happened on November 12.

The City says the Income Tax Division is now back up and running.

The Water Department’s billing and payment system is expected to be fully operational by today (November 28). Late penalties or disconnections have been suspended through the end of November.

The City says its IT Department will be wiping and restoring every city device that was on the network.

Meanwhile, the forensics team is still looking to see what data was breached, and will notify anyone whose identity was stolen.
Tags
Courts & Crime Huber Heights
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley