Kettering mail thief sentenced to two years in prison for stealing checks worth over $250,000

A Dayton man was sentenced last week to two years in prison for stealing checks from the mail.

Law enforcement officials say Keith Dujuan Calahan possessed stolen material from the U.S. Mail, including about 250 checks with the intention to commit more than $250,000 in fraud.

Police began placing GPS tracking devices in "dummy packages" and put them in outside mailboxes at the Dabel Post Office on Forrer Boulevard in Kettering. Three of those packages were stolen last year.

The GPS devices led police to a Dayton apartment complex where they later arrested Calahan and two others. Calahan had two trash bags full of stolen mail, including two of the dummy packages.

Police say investigators discovered 250 stolen checks, nearly $1,700 in cash, a $1,000 money order, and two firearms. Two weeks prior to his arrest, Calahan had fraudulently deposited a $6,100 check, which had been stolen from the U.S. Mail and altered to reflect a different payee.

Calahan pleaded guilty in February of 2023 to receipt and possession of stolen mail.