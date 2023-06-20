Commentary: Why I love Northwest Dayton

The West Dayton Stories producers have been thinking about the concept of community. We’re preparing for an upcoming storytelling project at DeSoto Bass Courts, Dayton’s oldest public housing development. Generations of folks have called DeSoto Bass home, and thinking about what defines community for each one of us is an important exercise. Producer Mary Evans offers her thoughts on community after moving to a new neighborhood.

Mary Evans: Coming to Dayton has been a cultural experience for me. I come from Southeastern Ohio, and found my way here after incarceration. Growing up there was so much inclusiveness and community. After surviving the carceral system and coming here to Dayton, I’ve noticed how togetherness and collaboration hardly exist among neighbors. I became a first-time homebuyer this year, and decided to settle on the Northwest side of Dayton. I feel safer in my new community than I’ve ever felt prior to moving over here.

When I resided in previous spaces mainly on the East side of Dayton, I knew none of my neighbors’ names, their likes or their dislikes. I did not look like them and I felt like an outsider. Then I moved into my home on the Northwest side, and many of my neighbors from up and down the street took the time to introduce themselves to me and ask if I needed anything. What they didn’t know is that I needed to feel what it was like to have family here, and I’ve never felt so invited, accepted, and cared-for. Since moving here, I’ve become a member of so many different communities. Even though sometimes I miss the rural atmosphere of my hometown, the smell of my mom’s cooking, and so many other things, I wouldn’t trade my new community for nothing in the world.

Community doesn’t just start with the collective. It could be the seven neighbors that took time to let me know I was a part of their family. The Northwest side of Dayton might have dilapidated houses, there might even be some homelessness and crime. But one thing I can say about the Northwest side is that it has community, for sure.

We’re excited to add that Mary will be taking over the lead of the West Dayton Stories project going forward, in addition to continuing to produce ReEntry Stories here at WYSO. So listen for more opinion and commentary from our community producers in the weeks to come.

