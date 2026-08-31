All ages

(Parking available at Forest Field Park 2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.)

Celebrate your child’s imagination and creativity with CWPD! Build a fairy and gnome home out of natural materials for our woodland residents. Upon arrival, your family will receive special currency to purchase natural embellishments for your home. Visit the realtor to get your home lot number and build a lovely house for our forest friends. Other activities will include music provided by the Dayton Dulcimer Society, a craft and more! Sweet P's Handcrafted Ice Pops will be available for purchase.