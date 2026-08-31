Ommmmm … Method Yoga's Megan Lees will lead this outdoor yoga class in the peaceful park setting. We will provide glow bracelets for all participants to wear!

This yoga class is for all levels and will include a warm-up, breathwork, standing poses, flowing poses and end with relaxation. Please bring your yoga mat and water. Dress comfortably.

Registration is not required, but registered participants will receive reminder and/or cancellation emails.