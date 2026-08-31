YoGlow
YoGlow
Ommmmm … Method Yoga's Megan Lees will lead this outdoor yoga class in the peaceful park setting. We will provide glow bracelets for all participants to wear!
This yoga class is for all levels and will include a warm-up, breathwork, standing poses, flowing poses and end with relaxation. Please bring your yoga mat and water. Dress comfortably.
Registration is not required, but registered participants will receive reminder and/or cancellation emails.
Forest Field Park
08:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
Forest Field Park
2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.Centerville, Ohio 45459
937-433-5155
mail@cwpd.org